No. 15 Gonzaga 100, No. 4 Alabama 90

Timme 12-18 5-8 29, Watson 7-13 2-3 17, Bolton 4-11 2-2 11, Hickman 5-8 2-2 13, Strawther 5-9 0-1 11, Smith 5-6 0-1 12, Sallis 0-2 2-2 2, Gregg 1-1 0-0 3, Reid 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 40-70 13-19 100.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run