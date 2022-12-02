No. 15 Auburn 93, Colgate 66

Moffatt 3-4 0-0 7, Records 5-7 3-7 13, Lynch-Daniels 4-10 0-0 11, Richardson 3-14 2-4 9, Smith 7-10 2-3 17, Woodward 1-6 1-3 3, Thomson 0-0 0-2 0, Baker 1-3 0-0 3, Cummins 0-0 0-0 0, Louis-Jacques 1-2 0-0 3, Capitano 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-57 8-19 66.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run