No. 15 Arizona 81, Cal Baptist 63

Barrington 3-7 1-2 7, Calhoun 0-4 2-2 2, Finau 3-10 1-2 10, San Antonio 5-16 5-6 15, Webb 1-7 6-6 9, Schmidt 4-5 3-6 11, Barros 0-1 0-0 0, Klaman 3-5 0-0 9, Neale 0-2 0-0 0, Wu 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 19-57 18-24 63
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run
- Trumbull softball hosts Timberwolves