No. 14 Villanova 61, UConn 55
Akok 3-5 0-0 7, Vital 6-10 0-0 13, Carlton 6-9 0-0 12, Gilbert 6-14 0-0 12, Bouknight 1-5 3-3 5, Gaffney 1-3 0-0 2, Adams 2-4 0-0 4, Wilson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-51 3-3 55.
Gillespie 5-12 0-0 12, Bey 3-9 1-2 9, Samuels 6-10 3-6 19, Robinson-Earl 2-6 6-6 11, Moore 1-4 2-2 5, Swider 1-6 0-0 2, Slater 0-0 0-0 0, Antoine 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 19-49 12-16 61.
Halftime_Villanova 27-21. 3-Point Goals_UConn 2-15 (Akok 1-2, Vital 1-4, Bouknight 0-1, Adams 0-2, Gaffney 0-2, Gilbert 0-4), Villanova 11-23 (Samuels 4-6, Gillespie 2-4, Bey 2-5, Robinson-Earl 1-1, Antoine 1-2, Moore 1-3, Swider 0-2). Fouled Out_Carlton. Rebounds_UConn 25 (Vital 8), Villanova 22 (Robinson-Earl 6). Assists_UConn 10 (Gilbert 5), Villanova 12 (Gillespie, Bey 3). Total Fouls_UConn 16, Villanova 12.