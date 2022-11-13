No. 14 Ohio St. 82, Boston College 64

McMahon 1-4 1-2 3, Mikulasikova 9-13 2-2 23, Mikesell 5-12 4-4 16, Sheldon 7-14 0-0 14, Thierry 5-10 0-2 10, Walker 0-4 0-0 0, Bristow 0-0 0-0 0, Greene 3-6 1-2 8, Harris 2-5 1-2 6, Shumate 1-2 0-0 2, Totals 33-70 9-14 82
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run
- Trumbull softball hosts Timberwolves
- Trumbull putting players in place to succeed