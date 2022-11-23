No. 14 Arizona 87, San Diego St. 70

K.Johnson 3-6 2-3 8, Mensah 3-3 3-4 9, Bradley 1-8 3-4 5, Butler 2-8 0-0 4, Trammell 6-16 8-9 21, Parrish 4-7 0-0 10, Seiko 1-2 0-0 2, Arop 3-4 0-0 6, LeDee 1-7 3-4 5, Saunders 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 24-63 19-24 70.
