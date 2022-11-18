No. 13 Auburn 72, Texas Southern 56

Barnes 4-8 4-4 12, Carter 0-0 0-0 0, Walker 3-9 2-4 8, Henry 4-18 2-2 11, Mortle 4-6 1-2 9, Nicholas 6-15 1-2 13, Marin 0-1 0-0 0, Granger 0-0 1-2 1, O'Neal 0-2 0-0 0, Farooq 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 22-61 11-16 56.
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run
- Trumbull softball hosts Timberwolves