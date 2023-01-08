No. 12 UCLA 61, Southern Cal 60

Adika 3-6 4-6 11, Marshall 7-14 1-2 15, Bigby 1-3 2-2 5, Littleton 2-12 6-7 10, Williams 3-5 8-10 15, Akunwafo 2-2 0-2 4, Miura 0-2 0-0 0, Totals 18-44 21-29 60
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run