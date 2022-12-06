No. 12 Baylor 80, Tarleton St. 57

Rushin 0-0 0-2 0, Bogues 0-3 0-1 0, Daniel 5-10 3-4 13, Williams 1-4 3-6 5, Hicks 2-5 1-2 6, Hopkins 2-5 3-4 7, Booker 4-10 2-2 11, Gaddy 4-4 0-2 8, Brown 0-0 4-6 4, Clark 1-3 0-0 3, Archibald 0-1 0-0 0, Thomas 0-1 0-0 0, Winslow 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-46 16-29 57.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run