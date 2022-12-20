No. 12 Baylor 58, Northwestern St. 48

Wilmore 0-0 0-0 0, J.Black 6-22 0-0 17, Hampton 2-4 0-2 4, Haney 3-8 0-0 8, Sharp 7-18 3-4 17, Williams 0-0 0-0 0, Kuath 0-2 0-0 0, Hill 1-4 0-0 2, McDonald 0-0 0-0 0, Prim 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 19-60 3-6 48.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run