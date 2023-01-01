No. 11 Utah 61, Washington 53

Johnson 3-6 1-2 7, Pili 6-15 4-6 17, Kneepkens 6-13 2-3 18, McQueen 3-10 1-2 8, Vieira 0-1 0-0 0, Rees 0-1 0-0 0, Sidberry 1-2 0-0 2, Young 0-4 3-4 3, Palmer 1-4 3-3 6, Totals 20-56 14-20 61
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run