Tulsa 0 7 0 0 7
Oklahoma St. 3 0 0 13 16
First Quarter

OKS_FG Hale 27, 5:13.

Second Quarter

TSA_J.Johnson 16 pass from Z.Smith (Tipton kick), 1:38.

Fourth Quarter

OKS_Hubbard 3 run (Hale kick), 14:56.

OKS_FG Hale 40, 4:27.

OKS_FG Hale 29, :18.

A_14,668.

___

TSA OKS
First downs 15 18
Rushes-yards 31-112 50-141
Passing 166 138
Comp-Att-Int 18-28-1 14-20-1
Return Yards 45 66
Punts-Avg. 7-37.7 5-41.8
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 1-1
Penalties-Yards 15-120 8-68
Time of Possession 29:27 30:33

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Tulsa, Prince 13-82, Wilkerson 9-22, Stokes 2-6, C.Taylor 2-1, Z.Smith 5-1. Oklahoma St., Hubbard 27-93, Brown 9-61, Sanders 5-11, Illingworth 1-(minus 3), (Team) 2-(minus 8), Bullock 6-(minus 13).

PASSING_Tulsa, Z.Smith 18-28-1-166. Oklahoma St., Sanders 2-2-0-23, Illingworth 4-5-0-74, Bullock 8-13-1-41.

RECEIVING_Tulsa, J.Johnson 5-63, Stokes 4-55, Crawford 4-24, Santana 3-9, Prince 1-11, Wilkerson 1-4. Oklahoma St., T.Wallace 4-94, Stoner 3-14, Wolf 2-11, Hubbard 2-(minus 7), Carter 1-17, Woods 1-8, Bra.Johnson 1-1.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Tulsa, Tipton 26.