No. 11 Gonzaga 85, Montana 75

Bannan 8-12 1-1 19, Di.Thomas 4-11 6-6 15, Martin 2-5 2-2 8, Moody 5-15 0-2 13, Whitney 7-10 1-2 15, Nap 1-2 0-1 2, Oke 1-1 1-2 3, Anderson 0-0 0-0 0, Vazquez 0-0 0-0 0, Brown 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-56 11-16 75.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run