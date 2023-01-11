No. 10 Texas 79, No. 17 TCU 75

Miller 10-12 0-1 21, O'Bannon 3-6 0-0 8, Lampkin 2-7 0-0 4, Baugh 3-10 3-3 9, Miles 6-11 4-5 16, Cork 2-3 4-4 8, Coles 2-6 2-3 7, Wells 1-3 0-0 2, Walker 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 29-59 13-16 75.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run