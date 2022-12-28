No. 10 Gonzaga 120, E. Oregon 42

Afework 4-9 3-4 11, Huddleston 1-7 2-2 4, Jeske 2-7 0-0 4, Chandler 3-4 0-0 7, Orr 1-5 0-0 3, McGinnis 1-5 0-0 3, Dill 1-2 0-1 2, O'Harra 1-2 0-0 2, Ainsworth 1-6 0-0 3, Taylor 1-5 0-0 3, Easley 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 16-54 5-7 42.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run