No. 10 Creighton 76, No. 21 Texas Tech 65

Batcho 7-12 2-3 17, Obanor 5-11 0-0 10, Harmon 6-17 0-0 12, Isaacs 4-8 1-2 13, Tyson 3-6 2-2 9, Allen 1-2 0-0 2, Fisher 0-2 0-0 0, Walton 0-1 0-0 0, D.Williams 0-2 0-0 0, Washington 0-0 0-0 0, Jennings 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 27-62 5-7 65.
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run
- Trumbull softball hosts Timberwolves