No. 1 South Carolina 79, Cal Poly 36

Boston 6-9 0-1 12, Saxton 5-9 0-0 10, Beal 0-0 0-0 0, Cooke 5-12 0-0 11, Fletcher 4-5 0-2 8, Amihere 6-7 1-3 13, Watkins 5-6 0-0 10, Cooper 2-5 0-2 5, Johnson 1-1 2-2 4, Thompson 0-2 0-0 0, Hall 2-5 1-2 6, Totals 36-61 4-12 79
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run
- Trumbull softball hosts Timberwolves