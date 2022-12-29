No. 1 South Carolina 76, Texas A&M 34

Patty 0-4 0-0 0, Bowles 3-15 0-0 8, Kay Kay Green 2-8 1-2 5, Jones 1-10 2-3 4, Kindred 0-1 0-0 0, Malone 3-4 2-4 8, McKinzie Green 1-3 0-0 2, Petticord 2-6 2-2 7, Totals 12-51 7-11 34
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run