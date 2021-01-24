No. 1 Louisville stays unbeaten, beats Wake Forest 65-63

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Dana Evans hit a driving shot for the go-ahead three-point play with 8.0 seconds left to help top-ranked Louisville barely avoid a huge upset by holding off Wake Forest 65-63 on Sunday.

Evans' driving shot against Gina Conti and free throw finally gave the Cardinals their winning margin. But Louisville had to survive a final shot from the Demon Deacons, with Ivana Raca missing a 3-pointer from the right at the horn that would've given Wake Forest its first-ever win against a No. 1-ranked opponent.