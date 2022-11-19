No. 1 Georgia 16, Kentucky 6

Georgia 3 6 7 0 \u2014 16 Kentucky 0 0 0 6 \u2014 6 First Quarter UGA_FG Podlesny 27, 2:56. Second Quarter UGA_FG Podlesny 24, 3:40. UGA_FG Podlesny 37, :00. Third Quarter UGA_McIntosh 9 run (Podlesny kick), 6:22. Fourth Quarter UK_B.Brown 8 pass from Levis (pass failed), 9:52. ___ UGA UK First downs 19 17 Total Net Yards 363 295 Rushes-yards 46-247 25-89 Passing 116 206 Punt Returns 0-0 0-0 Kickoff Returns 1-23 2-25 Interceptions Ret. 1-45 1-0 Comp-Att-Int 13-19-1 20-31-1 Sacked-Yards Lost 0-0 1-4 Punts 2-45.5 3-46.667 Fumbles-Lost 0-0 0-0 Penalties-Yards 4-55 3-12 Time of Possession 28:35 31:25 ___ INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS RUSHING_Georgia, McIntosh 19-143, Edwards 14-50, Milton 6-31, S.Bennett 5-25, (Team) 2-(minus 2). Kentucky, C.Rodriguez 17-51, Levis 5-26, McClain 3-12. PASSING_Georgia, S.Bennett 13-19-1-116. Kentucky, Levis 20-31-1-206. RECEIVING_Georgia, McConkey 3-28, Blaylock 2-38, McIntosh 2-19, Bowers 2-10, Rosemy-Jacksaint 2-10, Bell 1-7, Edwards 1-4. Kentucky, Brown 10-145, McClain 5-1, Kattus 2-29, Key 2-23, Jo.Dingle 1-8. MISSED FIELD GOALS_Kentucky, Ruffolo 38.