Syracuse 0 14 7 0 21
Clemson 17 10 7 13 47
First Quarter

CLE_Powell 25 pass from Lawrence (Potter kick), 13:37.

CLE_FG Potter 24, 8:46.

CLE_Etienne 25 run (Potter kick), 4:25.

Second Quarter

SYR_S.Tucker 7 run (Szmyt kick), 14:15.

CLE_D.Allen 17 pass from Lawrence (Potter kick), 2:54.

SYR_Ga.Williams 39 interception return (Szmyt kick), 1:18.

CLE_FG Potter 36, :00.

Third Quarter

SYR_N.Johnson 83 pass from Culpepper (Szmyt kick), 8:41.

CLE_Booth 21 fumble return (Potter kick), 1:26.

Fourth Quarter

CLE_Etienne 9 run (run failed), 13:38.

CLE_Etienne 1 run (Potter kick), 10:45.

___

SYR CLE
First downs 11 27
Rushes-yards 32-150 37-147
Passing 175 308
Comp-Att-Int 10-26-3 29-47-1
Return Yards 52 73
Punts-Avg. 7-40.3 5-53.6
Fumbles-Lost 1-1 1-0
Penalties-Yards 5-35 4-25
Time of Possession 28:49 31:11

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Syracuse, S.Tucker 10-63, N.Johnson 2-59, Pierre 6-16, Lutz 10-15, Culpepper 4-(minus 3). Clemson, Etienne 16-86, Dixon 7-22, Lawrence 4-17, Pace 3-15, Rencher 2-10, Spiers 1-6, Mellusi 3-4, (Team) 1-(minus 13).

PASSING_Syracuse, Culpepper 10-26-3-175. Clemson, Rodgers 1-1-0-8, Lawrence 27-43-1-289, Uiagalelei 1-3-0-11.

RECEIVING_Syracuse, Queeley 5-58, Hendrix 3-24, N.Johnson 1-83, S.Johnson 1-10. Clemson, Rodgers 8-91, Galloway 5-33, Etienne 3-20, Powell 2-45, Ladson 2-29, E.Williams 2-22, Ngata 2-15, D.Allen 1-17, Dixon 1-12, Chalk 1-11, Lawrence 1-8, Br.Spector 1-5.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Clemson, Potter 37.