Nikola Jokic's 27 points leads Nuggets past Pistons 134-119 ARNIE STAPLETON, AP Sports Writer April 6, 2021 Updated: April 6, 2021 11:23 p.m.
1 of4 Denver Nuggets guard Monte Morris (11) drives to the basket against Detroit Pistons forward Saddiq Bey (41) in the second quarter of an NBA basketball game in Denver, Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Joe Mahoney/AP Show More Show Less
2 of4 Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant (9) holds the ball away from Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (50) in the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Denver, Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Joe Mahoney/AP Show More Show Less
3 of4 Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) passes around Detroit Pistons center Mason Plumlee (24) in the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Denver, Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Joe Mahoney/AP Show More Show Less
4 of4 Denver Nuggets forward Will Barton, left, passes between Detroit Pistons center Mason Plumlee (24) and guard Josh Jackson (20) in the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Denver, Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Joe Mahoney/AP Show More Show Less
DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic scored 27 points in 27 minutes and the Denver Nuggets spoiled the return of Jerami Grant and Mason Plumlee with a 134-119 shellacking of the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday night.
Jokic also dished out 11 assists, his 83rd career double-digit assist game, two more than Wilt Chamberlain had in his Hall of Fame career.
