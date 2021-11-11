Nick Suzuki breaks tie, Canadiens beat Flames 4-2
1 of10 Calgary Flames' Sean Monahan gets caught between Montreal Canadiens goaltender Jake Allen and defenseman David Savard during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, in Montreal. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP) Paul Chiasson/AP Show More Show Less
2 of10 Calgary Flames goaltender Jacob Markstrom and defenseman Christopher Tanev watch the puck in the net as Montreal Canadiens' Tyler Toffoli celebrates a goal by Nick Suzuki during the third period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, in Montreal. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP) Paul Chiasson/AP Show More Show Less
3 of10 Linesmen try to separate Montreal Canadiens and Calgary Flames following a goal by Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, in Montreal. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP) Paul Chiasson/AP Show More Show Less
4 of10 Montreal Canadiens goaltender Jake Allen and teammate Nick Suzuki celebrate the Canadiens' victory over the Calgary Flames in an NHL hockey game Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, in Montreal. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP) Paul Chiasson/AP Show More Show Less
5 of10 Calgary Flames goaltender Jacob Markstrom knocks the puck away from Montreal Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, in Montreal. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP) Paul Chiasson/AP Show More Show Less
6 of10 Montreal Canadiens' Tyler Toffoli shoots high on Calgary Flames goaltender Jacob Markstrom during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, in Montreal. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP) Paul Chiasson/AP Show More Show Less
7 of10 Montreal Canadiens' Jake Evans celebrates his empty-net goal with Brendan Gallagher as Calgary Flames' Noah Hanifin skates by during the third period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, in Montreal. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP) Paul Chiasson/AP Show More Show Less
8 of10 Calgary Flames' Mikael Backlund falls onto Montreal Canadiens goaltender Jake Allen during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, in Montreal. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP) Paul Chiasson/AP Show More Show Less
9 of10 Calgary Flames' Andrew Mangiapane scores past Montreal Canadiens goaltender Jake Allen as Canadiens' Nick Suzuki watches during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, in Montreal. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP) Paul Chiasson/AP Show More Show Less
10 of10 Calgary Flames' Andrew Mangiapane celebrates his goal with Sean Monahan as Montreal Canadiens' Nick Suzuki skates by during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, in Montreal. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP) Paul Chiasson/AP Show More Show Less
MONTREAL (AP) — Nick Suzuki scored his fourth goal in five games to help the Montreal Canadiens beat the Calgary Flames 4-2 on Thursday night.
Suzuki gave Montreal the lead with a power-play goal midway through the third period, and Jake Evans iced it with an empty-netter. Brendan Gallagher and Ben Chiarot also scored for the Canadiens, and Jake Allen made 24 saves.