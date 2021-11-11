Skip to main content
Sports

Nick Suzuki breaks tie, Canadiens beat Flames 4-2

Calgary Flames' Sean Monahan gets caught between Montreal Canadiens goaltender Jake Allen and defenseman David Savard during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, in Montreal. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP)
MONTREAL (AP) — Nick Suzuki scored his fourth goal in five games to help the Montreal Canadiens beat the Calgary Flames 4-2 on Thursday night.

Suzuki gave Montreal the lead with a power-play goal midway through the third period, and Jake Evans iced it with an empty-netter. Brendan Gallagher and Ben Chiarot also scored for the Canadiens, and Jake Allen made 24 saves.

On the winner, Suzuki fooled goalie Jacob Markstrom by shooting from behind the net. The puck hit the goalie’s skate and crossed the line.

Mikael Backlund and Andrew Mangiapane had first-period goals for the Flames in the opener of a six-game trip. Markstrom stopped 25 shots.

UP NEXT

Flames: At Toronto on Friday night.

Canadiens: At Detroit on Saturday night.