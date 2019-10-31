Nico Provo, Michael Longo earn All American honors

South Side Wrestling Club has been traveling throughout the nation over the past few months.

The club is excelling on all levels, led by its coaching staff that includes Jack Conroy (head High School coach), Brandon Fulco (head Elementary and Middle School coach), Jake Fisher (Greco Roman coach), Anthony Valles (freestyle and travel coach) and assistants Kevin Kapushinski, Matt Cuoco, Steve Fulco and Jon Kosak.

Nico Provo has stood out on the national level, propelling himself to a top 5 rank in the nation at 113 pounds. Provo placed second in Greco and third in freestyle at Flo Nationals while also winning the Freestyle Division at the Northeast Regional.

Provo, who wrestles at Greens Farms Academy in Westport, was also one of nine American wrestlers to win gold medals in freestyle at the 2019 Cadet Pan American championships in Morelia, Mexico. He went 3-0 at 51 kilograms (112 pounds) and won the title with a pin of Enrique Herrera Huacre of Peru in the final. Provo had two pins including a pin of Mexico’s Luisaldo Cortez Garcia in the semifinals. Provo beat Panama’s Ethan Solis Rodriguez, 12-0, in his first freestyle match.

Earlier in the weekend, Provo won a bronze medal in the Greco-Roman competition. He went on to earn All American honors as one of two Connecticut wrestlers at the USA Wrestling Junior Nationals in freestyle at the Fargodome. Provo won five consecutive matches to earn a spot in the championship match at 113 pounds, where he was stopped by Iowa’s Drake Ayala 19-8 in the finals.

Several other South Side wrestlers competed in the freestyle and Greco competition of the Junior Nationals, which is open to athletes in grades 9-12.

Trumbull’s Michael Longo won five matches to earn All-American honors at the USA Wrestling Junior National tournament in Greco Roman. Longo (100 pounds) went 5-2 in the tournament and beat Carson Nishida of Illinois by 11-1 technical fall in 4:28. Longo won his first two matches scoring a combined 39 points. He beat Arkansas’ Tristian Stafford in his tournament opener, 27-17, in 5:57. In his next match, Longo beat North Dakota’s Noah Savageau, 12-2, in 2:44.

Trumbull’s Matthew Ryan (138) went 6-2 in the tournament. Ryan won his opening match, 14-4, before dropping a 10-9 decision to Leif Schroeder from Montana in the round of 64. Ryan won five consecutive matches in the consolation bracket, including four by technical fall (3:11, 3:15, 0:56 and 1:41). Ryan was eliminated by Montana’s Jackson Currier, 10-5, and fell two victories shy of earning All-American honors.

Trumbull’s Jack Ryan went 3-2 at 126 pounds.

In the most competitive Folkstyle tournament in the nation, with over 100 ranked wrestlers in the field, South Side traveled to Greensboro (N.C.) to the Super 32 Challenge. Competing in the field were C.J. Shea, Nico Provo, Aiden Hebert and Jeremy Mcgrath (Middle School Division).

Provo had a good run to the Super 32 finals. He had four takedowns and three near falls in his first victory by tech fall before prevailing in a 4-3 decision over Hunter Adrian of Melrose, a three-time Massachusetts state champion. Tied 2-2 after two periods, Provo escaped with 1:30 left and got a match-winning takedown with 39 seconds remaining. Provo blanked Ryan Luna of California, 9-0, beat Pennsylvania’s Ben Monn, 6-1 and bounced Illinois’ Diego Sotelo in the quarterfinals, 5-2. In the semifinals, Provo had a 7-0 lead before he gave up an escape and takedown in the final 10 seconds of the match. Provo was the fifth Connecticut wrestler to secure a spot in a High School Division final since 2017.

South Side recently traveled to York (Pa.) for the Columbus Day Duals. With three teams competing in each division (elementary, middle school, high school), South Side was well represented. Each wrestler earned 10 matches over the weekend. The elementary team was led by Karina Batres, Selena Batres, Kayla Batres, Hubert Szymko, Eli Shea, Ryder Zychek and Jeremy Mcgrath. The Middle School team was led by Dominick Spadaro, Owen Sheiman, Justin Duhancik, Braden McDermot, Aethen Munden and Jack Magrath. Leading the High Schol team were Andy Grabinski, Connor Brehenny, C.J. Shea, Charlie Prather, Aiden Hebert, Jack Ryan, Julian Dematteo, Breon Phifer, Ethan Edmonson, Mark Delima, Ethan Sanchez, James Duhancik, and Bobby Dejesus.

