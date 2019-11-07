Niagara elevates Greg Paulus to lead men's basketball team

LEWISTON, N.Y. (AP) — Niagara has removed the interim tag and named Greg Paulus the head coach of the men's basketball team.

The promotion was announced Thursday, two weeks after Paulus was elevated from assistant to interim coach after Patrick Beilein suddenly resigned for personal reasons.

Beilein was hired by Niagara in March and added Paulus to his staff as an assistant and recruiting coordinator in May. It's the first head coaching job for the former Duke point guard.

The 33-year-old Paulus makes his debut Friday, when the Purple Eagles open their season at Drexel.

He takes over a Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference program that went 64-129 and failed to advance past the MAAC Tournament quarterfinals in six seasons under Chris Casey.

Paulus was a three-year starter and two-time captain at Duke from 2005-09. He spent last year as an assistant at George Washington. He's also worked at Louisville, Ohio State and Navy.

