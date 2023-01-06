Niagara 77, Fairfield 69, OT

Gray 11-18 5-7 30, Iorio 1-6 2-2 4, Erving 1-1 0-0 2, Mitchell 0-1 0-0 0, Thomasson 10-25 1-3 21, Kasperzyk 3-8 6-6 13, Moore 2-3 0-0 5, Bayless 0-1 0-0 0, Obioha 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 29-64 14-18 77.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run