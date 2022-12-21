Niagara 73, Binghamton 67

Balogun 0-6 0-2 0, Falko 14-24 4-4 36, Harried 4-9 0-0 8, Hinckson 1-3 0-0 2, Petcash 1-3 4-4 6, Gibson 2-7 0-0 4, Akuwovo 2-4 1-1 5, Solomon 1-2 2-2 5, White 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 25-58 12-15 67.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run