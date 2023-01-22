Niagara 59, St. Peter's 57

Gray 0-3 0-0 0, Iorio 4-9 5-6 15, Bayless 2-5 0-1 4, Moore 0-5 2-2 2, Thomasson 9-15 1-6 20, Mitchell 2-4 0-0 4, Kasperzyk 2-6 2-2 8, Erving 2-2 1-1 6, Obioha 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-49 11-18 59.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run