Newgarden powers through 2 defeats, gets 1st win at last JENNA FRYER, AP Auto Racing Writer July 5, 2021 Updated: July 5, 2021 3:29 a.m.
1 of6 Josef Newgarden celebrates in victory lane after winning an IndyCar race at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington, Ohio, Sunday, July 4, 2021. Tom E. Puskar/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 Car owner Roger Penske, right, congratulates Josef Newgarden in victory lane after winning an IndyCar race at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington, Ohio, Sunday, July 4, 2021. Tom E. Puskar/AP Show More Show Less
3 of6 Roger Penske holds a commemorative trophy of Team Penske’s first IndyCar victory, by Mark Donohue at Pocono, at an IndyCar race at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington, Ohio, Sunday, July 4, 2021. Penske also celebrated Sunday at the car course when Josef Newgarden gave the team its first win of the season. It was the longest Team Penske had gone without a win since its 1999 winless season. Jenna Fryer/AP Show More Show Less
4 of6 Josef Newgarden gets sprayed with champagne by Marcus Ericsson in victory lane after winning the IndyCar race at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington, Ohio, Sunday, July 4, 2021. Tom E. Puskar/AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 Josef Newgarden celebrates with his team in victory lane after winning an IndyCar race at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington, Ohio, Sunday, July 4, 2021. Tom E. Puskar/AP Show More Show Less
6 of6 Podium finishers Marcus Ericsson, second place, Josef Newgarden, race winner and Alex Palou, third place, raise their trophies in Victory Lane during an IndyCar race at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington, Ohio, Sunday, July 4, 2021. Tom E. Puskar/AP Show More Show Less
LEXINGTON, Ohio (AP) — Josef Newgarden was determined to fight through a pair of devastating losses without pointing fingers, bemoaning his bad luck or giving up on his team.
He won't deny that Team Penske was winless and Newgarden had lost two races after leading 99 of 125 laps in the two events prior to Sunday at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. But he knew it wasn't because the No. 2 Chevrolet team wasn't performing.