New York 89, Phoenix 69

Cunningham 7-16 4-4 21, Peddy 4-10 5-5 13, Turner 5-6 0-0 10, Diggins-Smith 4-18 4-4 13, Taurasi 4-12 2-3 12, Davis 0-0 0-0 0, Gray 0-1 0-0 0, Thomas 0-0 0-0 0, Gustafson 0-1 0-0 0, Simms 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-64 15-16 69.
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run
- Trumbull softball hosts Timberwolves
- Trumbull putting players in place to succeed
- Pisces swimmers finish strong, overcome pool hardship
Recommended