New York 88, Minnesota 69

Powers 3-12 5-6 11, Shepard 2-8 5-5 9, Fowles 4-7 2-2 10, Banham 0-6 4-4 4, McBride 5-12 1-2 13, Carleton 2-4 0-0 5, Milic 2-6 4-6 8, Cunane 1-2 0-0 2, Smalls 1-4 0-0 2, Westbrook 2-6 1-1 5. Totals 22-67 22-26 69.
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run
- Trumbull softball hosts Timberwolves
- Trumbull putting players in place to succeed
- Pisces swimmers finish strong, overcome pool hardship
Recommended