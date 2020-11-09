New Orleans 38, Tampa Bay 3
|New Orleans
|14
|17
|0
|7
|—
|38
|Tampa Bay
|0
|0
|0
|3
|—
|3
NO_T.Smith 14 pass from Brees (Lutz kick), 9:34. Drive: 9 plays, 65 yards, 4:32. Key Plays: Brees 11 pass to J.Hill; T.Hill 19 pass to Cook on 3rd-and-3.
NO_Trautman 7 pass from Brees (Lutz kick), :00. Drive: 5 plays, 35 yards, 2:38. Key Play: Kamara 17 run.
NO_Sanders 12 pass from Brees (Lutz kick), 11:44. Drive: 5 plays, 50 yards, 2:23. Key Plays: Brees 21 pass to T.Hill; T.Hill 23 run.
NO_Kamara 1 run (Lutz kick), 8:45. Drive: 5 plays, 27 yards, 2:12. Key Plays: Onyemata 3 interception return to Tampa Bay 27; Brees 9 pass to Sanders on 3rd-and-5; T.Hill 12 run.
NO_FG Lutz 36, 1:49. Drive: 8 plays, 44 yards, 3:08. Key Plays: Kamara 11 run; Brees 20 pass to Thomas; Brees 12 pass to Sanders.
NO_J.Hill 3 pass from Brees (Lutz kick), 9:07. Drive: 10 plays, 70 yards, 6:50. Key Plays: M.Jenkins 1 interception return to New Orleans 30; T.Hill 29 pass to Trautman on 3rd-and-4; McLendon 5-yard neutral zone infraction penalty on 3rd-and-2; T.Hill 3 run on 3rd-and-1.
TB_FG Succop 48, 5:52. Drive: 7 plays, 45 yards, 3:15. Key Plays: Brady 14 pass to Evans; Davenport 15-yard roughing the passer penalty; Brady 20 pass to Fournette; Brady 14 pass to Godwin on 3rd-and-34.
A_15,740.
|NO
|TB
|FIRST DOWNS
|27
|13
|Rushing
|11
|0
|Passing
|15
|10
|Penalty
|1
|3
|THIRD DOWN EFF
|9-14
|1-9
|FOURTH DOWN EFF
|1-2
|0-3
|TOTAL NET YARDS
|420
|194
|Total Plays
|73
|46
|Avg Gain
|5.8
|4.2
|NET YARDS RUSHING
|138
|8
|Rushes
|37
|5
|Avg per rush
|3.7
|1.6
|NET YARDS PASSING
|282
|186
|Sacked-Yds lost
|1-0
|3-23
|Gross-Yds passing
|282
|209
|Completed-Att.
|29-35
|22-38
|Had Intercepted
|0
|3
|Yards-Pass Play
|7.8
|4.5
|KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB
|7-7-5
|2-1-1
|PUNTS-Avg.
|1-51.0
|4-40.3
|Punts blocked
|0
|0
|FGs-PATs blocked
|0-0
|0-0
|TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE
|34
|47
|Punt Returns
|3-30
|1-1
|Kickoff Returns
|0-0
|2-46
|Interceptions
|3-4
|0-0
|PENALTIES-Yds
|3-28
|5-39
|FUMBLES-Lost
|3-2
|0-0
|TIME OF POSSESSION
|40:04
|19:56
RUSHING_New Orleans, T.Hill 7-54, Kamara 9-40, Murray 10-39, Washington 5-9, Burton 1-1, Brees 2-(minus 2), Winston 3-(minus 3). Tampa Bay, Jones 3-9, Fournette 1-0, Gabbert 1-(minus 1).
PASSING_New Orleans, Brees 26-32-0-222, T.Hill 2-2-0-48, Winston 1-1-0-12. Tampa Bay, Brady 22-38-3-209.
RECEIVING_New Orleans, Thomas 5-51, Kamara 5-9, Sanders 4-38, Trautman 3-39, Cook 2-30, J.Hill 2-14, Callaway 2-11, Murray 2-3, Harris 1-40, T.Hill 1-21, Smith 1-14, Burton 1-12. Tampa Bay, Fournette 6-41, Evans 4-64, Godwin 3-41, Brown 3-31, Jones 3-9, Johnson 1-11, Miller 1-10, Gronkowski 1-2.
PUNT RETURNS_New Orleans, Harris 3-30. Tampa Bay, Mickens 1-1.
KICKOFF RETURNS_New Orleans, None. Tampa Bay, Mickens 2-46.
TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_New Orleans, Davis 5-0-0, M.Jenkins 5-0-0, P.Williams 3-2-0, Lattimore 3-0-0, Hendrickson 2-1-2, J.Jenkins 2-0-0, Gardner-Johnson 1-1-0, Brown 1-0-1, Swearinger 1-0-0, M.Williams 1-0-0, Anzalone 0-2-0, Roach 0-2-0. Tampa Bay, White 7-7-0, Whitehead 5-3-0, Pierre-Paul 5-2-0, David 4-3-0, Gholston 4-1-0, Winfield 3-4-0, C.Davis 2-5-0, Barrett 2-2-1, Murphy-Bunting 2-2-0, Nunez-Roches 2-0-0, Dean 1-1-0, Nelson 1-1-0, Suh 1-1-0, Gill 1-0-0, McLendon 0-3-0.
INTERCEPTIONS_New Orleans, Onyemata 1-3, M.Jenkins 1-1, M.Williams 1-0. Tampa Bay, None.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
OFFICIALS_Referee John Hussey, Ump Roy Ellison, HL Brian Bolinger, LJ Rusty Baynes, FJ Steve Zimmer, SJ Allen Baynes, BJ Grantis Bell, Replay Mike Wimmer.