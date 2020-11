New Orleans 24, Atlanta 9

Atlanta 3 6 0 0 — 9 New Orleans 3 7 7 7 — 24

First Quarter

Atl_FG Koo 28, 11:21. Drive: 7 plays, 65 yards, 3:39. Key Plays: Ryan 46 pass to Ridley; Ryan 10 pass to Zaccheaus. Atlanta 3, New Orleans 0.

NO_FG Lutz 22, 2:47. Drive: 9 plays, 66 yards, 4:30. Key Plays: D.Harris 23 run; Dennard 10-yard defensive pass interference penalty on 3rd-and-2; T.Hill 19 pass to Trautman. Atlanta 3, New Orleans 3.

Second Quarter

Atl_FG Koo 51, 13:56. Drive: 10 plays, 42 yards, 3:51. Key Plays: Ryan 17 pass to J.Jones; M.Jenkins 5-yard defensive holding penalty on 3rd-and-6. Atlanta 6, New Orleans 3.

Atl_FG Koo 52, 4:31. Drive: 8 plays, 36 yards, 2:54. Key Plays: Ryan 11 pass to Gage on 3rd-and-5; Ryan 17 pass to Gage. Atlanta 9, New Orleans 3.

NO_Kamara 3 run (Lutz kick), 1:46. Drive: 7 plays, 80 yards, 2:45. Key Plays: D.Harris kick return to New Orleans 20; T.Hill 16 pass to Thomas; T.Hill 44 pass to Sanders; T.Hill 6 pass to Cook on 3rd-and-6. New Orleans 10, Atlanta 9.

Third Quarter

NO_T.Hill 2 run (Lutz kick), 9:11. Drive: 10 plays, 80 yards, 5:49. Key Plays: Callaway kick return to New Orleans 20; T.Hill 15 pass to Thomas; T.Hill 25 pass to Murray; Murray 11 run; T.Hill 5 pass to Thomas on 3rd-and-7. New Orleans 17, Atlanta 9.

Fourth Quarter

NO_T.Hill 10 run (Lutz kick), 12:41. Drive: 6 plays, 53 yards, 4:00. Key Plays: Oluokun 18-yard defensive pass interference penalty; T.Hill 11 pass to Murray; T.Hill 6 run on 3rd-and-3. New Orleans 24, Atlanta 9.

A_6,000.

___

Atl NO FIRST DOWNS 14 24 Rushing 1 12 Passing 10 9 Penalty 3 3 THIRD DOWN EFF 2-14 4-11 FOURTH DOWN EFF 2-3 1-1 TOTAL NET YARDS 248 378 Total Plays 59 62 Avg Gain 4.2 6.1 NET YARDS RUSHING 52 168 Rushes 14 36 Avg per rush 3.7 4.7 NET YARDS PASSING 196 210 Sacked-Yds lost 8-36 3-23 Gross-Yds passing 232 233 Completed-Att. 19-37 18-23 Had Intercepted 2 0 Yards-Pass Play 4.4 8.1 KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB 4-3-1 5-5-4 PUNTS-Avg. 5-50.0 4-39.8 Punts blocked 0 0 FGs-PATs blocked 0-0 0-0 TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE 18 104 Punt Returns 1-0 4-20 Kickoff Returns 1-18 3-61 Interceptions 0-0 2-23 PENALTIES-Yds 7-53 5-35 FUMBLES-Lost 0-0 1-1 TIME OF POSSESSION 26:19 33:41

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Atlanta, Gurley 8-26, Hill 4-18, I.Smith 1-5, Powell 1-3. New Orleans, T.Hill 10-51, Murray 12-49, Kamara 13-45, Harris 1-23.

PASSING_Atlanta, Ryan 19-37-2-232. New Orleans, T.Hill 18-23-0-233.

RECEIVING_Atlanta, Gage 7-58, Ridley 5-90, J.Jones 2-39, Blake 2-28, Zaccheaus 1-10, K.Smith 1-4, Gurley 1-3. New Orleans, Thomas 9-104, Sanders 4-66, Murray 2-36, Trautman 1-19, Cook 1-6, Harris 1-2.

PUNT RETURNS_Atlanta, Powell 1-0. New Orleans, Callaway 3-18, Harris 1-2.

KICKOFF RETURNS_Atlanta, Powell 1-18. New Orleans, Harris 2-41, Callaway 1-20.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Atlanta, Neal 7-1-0, Dennard 6-1-0, D.Jones 5-1-1, Terrell 5-1-0, Jarrett 4-3-.5, Means 4-0-0, Oluokun 2-3-0, Sheffield 2-0-0, Walker 2-0-0, Robinson 1-2-0, C.Harris 1-1-1, Bailey 1-1-.5, Allen 1-1-0, Tuioti-Mariner 1-1-0, Wreh-Wilson 1-0-0, Davison 0-4-0, Cominsky 0-1-0, Oliver 0-1-0. New Orleans, Davis 4-3-1, J.Jenkins 4-1-0, Jordan 4-0-3, Onyemata 3-0-2, Alexander 3-0-0, Robinson 3-0-0, P.Williams 3-0-0, Gardner-Johnson 2-2-0, Glasgow 2-1-0, M.Jenkins 2-1-0, M.Williams 2-1-0, Hendrickson 2-0-2, Granderson 2-0-0, Brown 0-1-0, Davenport 0-1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS_Atlanta, None. New Orleans, M.Williams 1-20, J.Jenkins 1-3.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_New Orleans, Lutz 53.

___

OFFICIALS_Referee Brad Allen, Ump Bruce Stritesky, HL Danny Short, LJ Daniel Gallagher, FJ Rick Patterson, SJ Boris Cheek, BJ Greg Meyer, Replay Mike Wimmer.