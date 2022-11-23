New Orleans 129, San Antonio 110

Ingram 4-9 8-8 17, Williamson 14-18 4-8 32, Valanciunas 9-11 0-0 22, Alvarado 2-5 0-0 5, H.Jones 3-7 2-2 9, Marshall 1-5 3-4 5, Hayes 0-2 1-2 1, Hernangomez 1-2 1-2 3, Nance Jr. 3-4 0-1 6, Temple 1-2 0-0 3, Daniels 2-5 1-2 5, Graham 7-13 1-1 21. Totals 47-83 21-30 129.
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run
- Trumbull softball hosts Timberwolves