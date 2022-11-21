New Orleans 128, Golden State 83

Kuminga 6-20 2-2 18, Lamb 1-5 0-0 2, Looney 0-0 0-0 0, DiVincenzo 0-5 0-0 0, Poole 9-18 6-7 26, Baldwin Jr. 3-6 0-0 7, J.Green 4-6 2-2 10, Jerome 2-4 2-2 7, Moody 2-6 5-6 10, Rollins 1-4 0-0 3. Totals 28-74 17-19 83.
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run
- Trumbull softball hosts Timberwolves