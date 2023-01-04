New Orleans 119, Houston 108

Gordon 5-12 1-1 13, Smith Jr. 3-10 6-8 14, Sengun 5-11 3-3 13, Green 5-15 4-4 16, Porter Jr. 4-11 1-2 11, Eason 2-5 0-2 4, Garuba 1-2 0-0 2, Martin Jr. 7-7 0-3 16, Fernando 1-2 2-3 4, Marjanovic 2-2 1-1 5, Christopher 2-4 0-0 4, Mathews 2-5 0-0 6, Nix 0-0 0-0 0, Washington Jr. 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 39-88 18-27 108.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run