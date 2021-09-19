New Mexico State holds off South Carolina State rally, 43-35

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Dino Maldonado threw for three touchdowns and Juwaun Price ran for two more as New Mexico State rolled to a 30-point lead in the third quarter, then held off a late rally to beat South Carolina State 43-35 on Saturday night.

Price ran 14 yards for the game's first touchdown, then added an eight-yard run to start the second quarter to give the Aggies a 22-0 lead. Maldonado threw touchdown passes of 37 and 41 yards in the second quarter to put New Mexico State up 36-13 at intermission, then added his third scoring pass early in the third quarter to make it 43-13.