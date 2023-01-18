New Mexico 77, San Jose St. 57

T.Anderson 1-8 0-0 2, Tolbert 1-5 1-1 3, Diallo 4-7 0-2 8, Cardenas 2-9 2-2 8, Moore 9-23 4-6 24, Vaihola 2-2 0-0 4, G.Anderson 1-3 2-2 5, Gorener 1-4 0-0 3, Elder 0-1 0-0 0, King 0-0 0-0 0, Simeth 0-0 0-0 0, Torbor 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-62 9-13 57.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run