New Mexico 76, San Diego St. 67

Allick 0-1 0-0 0, Udeze 4-7 2-5 10, House 10-21 6-6 29, J.Johnson 4-8 0-0 10, Mashburn 9-18 3-5 22, Jenkins 0-3 2-2 2, Seck 0-0 1-2 1, Dent 0-0 2-2 2. Totals 27-58 16-22 76.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run