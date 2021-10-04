New Jersey 4, Washington 1

First Period_1, New Jersey, Holtz 1 (Kuokkanen, Mercer), 19:00 (pp).

Second Period_2, New Jersey, McLeod 1 (Bahl, Kuokkanen), 2:39. 3, Washington, McMichael 1 (Pilon, Lapierre), 19:18 (pp).

Third Period_4, New Jersey, Zacha 1 (Bratt, Hamilton), 5:59 (pp). 5, New Jersey, Vesey 1 (McLeod, Tatar), 19:50 (en).

Shots on Goal_Washington 4-12-5_21. New Jersey 10-7-9_26.

Power-play opportunities_Washington 1 of 3; New Jersey 2 of 5.

Goalies_Washington, Vanecek 0-1-0 (25 shots-22 saves). New Jersey, Blackwood 1-0-0 (16-15), New Jersey, Wedgewood 0-0-0 (5-5).

A_4,563 (16,514). T_2:20.

Referees_TJ Luxmore, Chris Rooney. Linesmen_David Brisebois, Ryan Daisy.