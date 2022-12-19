New Hampshire 78, Holy Cross 60

Gates 5-13 0-0 10, Kenney 3-8 0-0 6, Batchelder 2-7 2-2 7, Dorsey 5-8 0-0 13, Montgomery 2-5 0-2 5, Octave 6-12 4-6 19, Tse 0-2 0-0 0, Wilbar 0-1 0-0 0, Kirkwood 0-0 0-0 0, Lewis 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-56 6-10 60.

Daniels 11-14 5-5 30, Tutic 1-2 5-7 7, Woodyard 0-1 0-0 0, Herasme 7-13 0-1 18, Johnson 7-13 5-7 20, Brown 1-5 0-0 3, Derry 0-0 0-0 0, Baker 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 27-50 15-20 78.

Halftime_New Hampshire 39-29. 3-Point Goals_Holy Cross 8-18 (Dorsey 3-4, Octave 3-6, Batchelder 1-3, Montgomery 1-3, Tse 0-1, Wilbar 0-1), New Hampshire 9-20 (Herasme 4-6, Daniels 3-4, Johnson 1-3, Brown 1-4, Woodyard 0-1, Baker 0-2). Rebounds_Holy Cross 23 (Kenney 7), New Hampshire 32 (Tutic 10). Assists_Holy Cross 8 (Dorsey 3), New Hampshire 11 (Tutic, Brown 3). Total Fouls_Holy Cross 19, New Hampshire 13. A_460 (3,000).