New Hampshire 77, Binghamton 69
Hopkins 0-0 0-0 23, Martinez 0-0 0-0 0, Maultsby 0-0 0-0 0, Sutherlin 0-0 0-0 11. Totals 0-0 0-0 34.
Sessoms 9-26 7-7 28, Caldwell 3-11 2-3 10, Tinsley 5-7 1-3 13, Mills 2-8 0-0 6, Sarr 2-5 1-2 6, Brown 0-3 1-2 1, Hjalmarsson 1-3 0-0 3, Willis 1-1 0-0 2, Athuai 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-64 12-17 69.
Halftime_Binghamton 32-30. 3-Point Goals_New Hampshire 0-0 (), Binghamton 11-32 (Sessoms 3-12, Tinsley 2-4, Mills 2-5, Caldwell 2-7, Hjalmarsson 1-1, Sarr 1-1, Brown 0-2). Fouled Out_Sarr. Rebounds_New Hampshire 15 (Martinez 9), Binghamton 34 (Caldwell 9). Assists_New Hampshire 3 (Maultsby 3), Binghamton 11 (Sessoms 7). Total Fouls_New Hampshire 0, Binghamton 16. A_2,804 (5,142).
