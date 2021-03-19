New Charger Linsley looking to prove contract is worth it

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Corey Linsley is the NFL's highest-paid center after signing with the Los Angeles Chargers, but he realizes that means added pressure when training camp begins later this year.
“It feels good but it really doesn’t mean anything unless I perform to that level,” Linsley said. "I was telling my wife when it was starting to ramp up, we were talking about teams that needed centers and I said, ‘Look, we’re going to a place that fits. This is a job. I’ll be at the beach sometimes, but I got to live up to the contract that the team will give me. It’s a job first and foremost.’”