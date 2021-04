Trumbull lost a 3-0 decision at New Canaan in an FCIAC baseball game on Friday.

Ray Leonzi, Scott Gell, Logan Huzi and Justin Delaney had hits for Trumbull.

Connor Johnston pitched into the 5th before Tyler Bashar came on in relief.

New Canaan scored its runs in the bottom of the fifth.

Alex Benvento had two of New Canaan’s five hits.