Nevada 62, Texas-Arlington 43

Coleman 3-5 0-0 6, Williams 4-7 1-1 10, Baker 3-5 4-4 10, Blackshear 2-3 3-4 7, Lucas 7-16 2-5 18, Davidson 0-6 0-0 0, Hymes 3-4 3-7 9, Powell 0-2 0-0 0, Pettigrew 1-3 0-1 2, Foster 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-52 13-22 62.
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run
- Trumbull softball hosts Timberwolves