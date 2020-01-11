Nets snap 7-game skid with 117-113 win over Heat

NEW YORK (AP) — Spencer Dinwiddie scored 26 points and had a career-high 14 assists as the Brooklyn Nets snapped a seven-game losing streak with a 117-113 win over the Miami Heat on Friday night.

Rodions Kurucs scored 19 points and Taurean Prince added 17 for Brooklyn.

Jarrett Allen finished with 11 points and 11 rebounds for his team-high 17th double-double of the season.

Jimmy Butler scored 33 points and Bam Adebayo added 22 for the Heat.

Miami's Duncan Robinson missed a 3-pointer from the corner with 5.7 seconds left.

The Nets came up with several clutch plays down the stretch.

Caris LeVert hit a step-back 3-pointer to give Brooklyn a 112-111 lead with 1:09 remaining and Prince hit a floater in the lane that extended the lead to 114-111 with 25.9 seconds left.

Butler hit back-to-back jumpers and a layup to give Miami a 109-100 lead with 5:09 remaining, but Brooklyn responded with a pair of 3s by Dinwiddie and LeVert to cut the deficit to three with 3:37 left.

The Nets turned up the defensive intensity in the third quarter and held Miami to 20 points in the period, which ended in an 89-all tie.

Miami led 69-57 at the half. Butler led all scorers with 19 points. Brooklyn attempted three free throws in the first half and relied on perimeter jumpers.

Miami shot a blistering 65% from the field in the first quarter and Butler scored 13 points as the Heat took a 42-32 lead.

Kurucs made a season-high three 3-pointers in the first quarter for Brooklyn.

Heat: Coach Erik Spoelstra said Justise Winslow (lower back) won’t play this weekend against the Knicks and he’ll be re-evaluated when the team returns to Miami.

Nets: Coach Kenny Atkinson said Kyrie Irving’s shoulder responded well to five-on-five play in practice Thursday, and he will play five-on-five again Saturday at practice. … Wilson Chandler (left hamstring) and Garrett Temple (right knee) were out for Brooklyn.

Heat: At New York Knicks on Sunday.

Nets: Host Atlanta Hawks on Sunday.

