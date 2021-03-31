Nets lose Harden but beat Rockets, move into first in East BRIAN MAHONEY, AP Basketball Writer March 31, 2021 Updated: March 31, 2021 10:07 p.m.
1 of6 Houston Rockets' Kevin Porter Jr. (3) and Jae'Sean Tate (8) defend against Brooklyn Nets' Kyrie Irving during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, March 31, 2021, in New York. Frank Franklin II/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 Brooklyn Nets' Joe Harris celebrates after making a 3-point basket during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Houston Rockets on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, in New York. Frank Franklin II/AP Show More Show Less
3 of6 Houston Rockets' Christian Wood (35) and Brooklyn Nets' Bruce Brown (1) reach for the ball during the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, March 31, 2021, in New York. Frank Franklin II/AP Show More Show Less
4 of6 Houston Rockets' Danuel House Jr., left, defends against Brooklyn Nets' James Harden during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, March 31, 2021, in New York. Frank Franklin II/AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 Brooklyn Nets' Kyrie Irving (11) drives past Houston Rockets' Kevin Porter Jr. (3) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, March 31, 2021, in New York. Frank Franklin II/AP Show More Show Less
6 of6 Houston Rockets' Jae'Sean Tate (8) dunks in front of Brooklyn Nets' Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot (9) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, March 31, 2021, in New York. Frank Franklin II/AP Show More Show Less
NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving had 31 points and a season-high 12 assists, and the Brooklyn Nets overcame the loss of James Harden to beat the Houston Rockets 120-108 on Wednesday night and move into first place in the Eastern Conference.
Harden sat out the fourth quarter against his former team with right hamstring tightness, finishing with 17 points, eight rebounds and six assists.