Nelson's 26 help power American to a 77-57 romp past Lehigh

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sa'eed Nelson had a season-high 26 points as American ran away in the second half to knock off Lehigh 77-57 on Monday night.

Stacy Beckton Jr. had 16 points for American, which remains in second-place in the Patriot League, two games behind conference leader Colgate. Yilret Yiljep added 15 points.

Jordan Cohen had 15 points for the Mountain Hawks (5-16, 2-7), whose losing streak stretched to five games. Jeameril Wilson added 11 points and Marques Wilson had 10.

The Eagles (10-10, 6-3 Patriot League) evened the season series against the Mountain Hawks with the win. Lehigh defeated American 82-73 on Jan. 11.

American faces Lafayette on the road on Saturday. Lehigh faces Army at home on Saturday.

