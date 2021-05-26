Nelson helps Islanders beat Penguins 5-3 to reach 2nd round VIN A. CHERWOO, AP Sports Writer May 26, 2021 Updated: May 26, 2021 9:28 p.m.
UNIONDALE, N.Y. (AP) — Brock Nelson scored twice in New York's three-goal second period and the Islanders advanced to the second round of the playoffs with a 5-3 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game 6 on Wednesday night.
The Islanders will face Boston in the next round, and fans chanted “We want Bos-ton! We want Bos-ton!” in the closing minutes.