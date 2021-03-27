Necas scores twice as Hurricanes top Lightning 4-3 BOB SUTTON, Associated Press March 27, 2021 Updated: March 27, 2021 10:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay Lightning center Blake Coleman celebrates his goal against the Carolina Hurricanes during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, March 27, 2021.
Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy, of Russia, defends while Carolina Hurricanes left wing Jordan Martinook (48) shoots against Lightning defenseman Andreas Borgman (5), of Sweden, during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, March 27, 2021.
Tampa Bay Lightning center Yanni Gourde (37) tries to shoot against Carolina Hurricanes goaltender James Reimer (47) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, March 27, 2021.
Carolina Hurricanes center Martin Necas, of the Czech Republic, (88) and center Jordan Staal (11) try to shoot against Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88), of Russia, while Lightning right wing Mathieu Joseph (7) and defenseman Jan Rutta (44), also of the Czech Republic, defend during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, March 27, 2021.
Carolina Hurricanes center Jordan Staal, left, and right wing Sebastian Aho (20), of Finland, watch as the winning goal scored by Hurricanes center Martin Necas (not shown) gets by Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88), of Russia, during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, March 27, 2021.
Carolina Hurricanes right wing Sebastian Aho, front, of Finland, controls the puck while Tampa Bay Lightning center Blake Coleman pursues during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, March 27, 2021.
Carolina Hurricanes center Martin Necas (88), of the Czech Republic, celebrates with right wing Sebastian Aho (20), of Finland, defenseman Dougie Hamilton (19), center Jordan Staal (11) and right wing Andrei Svechnikov (37), of Russia, following Necas' winning goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, March 27, 2021.
Carolina Hurricanes center Jordan Staal, front left, tries to score against Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88), of Russia, during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, March 27, 2021.
Carolina Hurricanes center Martin Necas (88), of the Czech Republic, and defenseman Dougie Hamilton (19) celebrate Necas' goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, March 27, 2021.
Carolina Hurricanes center Jordan Staal (11) struggles for the puck with Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Mikhail Sergachev (98), of Russia, in front of Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88), also of Russia, during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, March 27, 2021.
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Martin Necas scored his second goal of the game to break a tie with 3:53 remaining and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-3 on Saturday night in a matchup between the top two teams in the Central Division.
Necas, who also had two assists, put the Hurricanes ahead on a power play, with Dougie Hamilton getting an assist to extend his franchise-record point streak for a defenseman to 14 games. That’s the longest active streak in the NHL for any player.